Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

