Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,203,663 shares of company stock worth $262,434,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $5,145,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

