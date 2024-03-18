Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,378 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Integral Ad Science worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,221.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,681,789 shares of company stock worth $23,490,082. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

