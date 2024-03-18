Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

