Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $134.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

