International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.5 %

IFF opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

View Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.