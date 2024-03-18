International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.27%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

