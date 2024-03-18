Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 302,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

