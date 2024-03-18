Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.2461 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.