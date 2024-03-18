Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.96 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

