IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) vs. Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Financial Survey

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IO Biotech and Evotec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IO Biotech N/A N/A -$86.08 million ($2.16) -0.76 Evotec $572.16 million 13.25 $7.14 million $0.41 56.00

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than IO Biotech. IO Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IO Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evotec 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IO Biotech and Evotec, as reported by MarketBeat.

IO Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 405.05%. Given IO Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than Evotec.

Risk & Volatility

IO Biotech has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IO Biotech and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IO Biotech N/A -66.28% -59.61% Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

Summary

Evotec beats IO Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

