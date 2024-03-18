IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of IQVIA worth $158,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $44,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $252.71 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

