IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.81. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

