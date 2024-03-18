iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.93 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

