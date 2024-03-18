iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MXI stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.