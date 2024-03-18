iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.