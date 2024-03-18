iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $78.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.