iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $106.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $108.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.