iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $182.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

