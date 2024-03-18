iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lowered by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

