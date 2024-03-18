iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $191.43 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $195.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.