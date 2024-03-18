iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

