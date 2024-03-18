ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

ITOCHU Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $86.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.74.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

