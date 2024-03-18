J.Jill (JILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JILL opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J.Jill by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in J.Jill by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in J.Jill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JILL. William Blair began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

