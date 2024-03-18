Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

JSPR opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

In related news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $671,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 4,948,741.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,547 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

