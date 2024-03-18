Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

