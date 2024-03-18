JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 766,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,320,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $190.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $548.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

