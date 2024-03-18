JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,706,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.