Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KW opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

