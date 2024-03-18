Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.8 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $86.30 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

