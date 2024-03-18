Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXSCF stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

