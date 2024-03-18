Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
KXSCF stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20.
About Kinaxis
