KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

KKR stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.