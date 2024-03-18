KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $683.90 on Monday. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

