Knife River (KNF) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Knife River to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Knife River alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.46% 15.98% 7.14% Knife River Competitors 25.17% -24.36% 5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 1 5 0 2.83 Knife River Competitors 207 991 1353 12 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Knife River and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Knife River currently has a consensus price target of $72.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Knife River’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knife River and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.83 billion $182.87 million -0.15 Knife River Competitors $2.20 billion $279.86 million 7.08

Knife River has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Knife River is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It also sells merchandise and other building materials and related services. The company serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects, as well as industrial, commercial, and residential developers. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.