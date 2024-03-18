Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Knightscope Price Performance

KSCP opened at $0.41 on Monday. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knightscope by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 122,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knightscope by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 117,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Knightscope by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67,982 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knightscope by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Knightscope during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Stories

