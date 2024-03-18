Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $910.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $875.14 and its 200-day moving average is $748.10. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

