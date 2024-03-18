Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.
Lancashire Price Performance
Lancashire stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.
About Lancashire
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.