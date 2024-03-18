Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $183.63 on Monday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

