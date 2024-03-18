Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of SWIM opened at $2.87 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 139,164 shares in the company, valued at $424,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares in the company, valued at $811,736.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 139,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $165,868. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Latham Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,015,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 250,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

