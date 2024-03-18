Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.12% of Lear worth $174,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lear by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $140.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

