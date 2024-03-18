LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.04 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,093 shares of company stock valued at $540,074. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

