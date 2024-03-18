LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

