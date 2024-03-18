Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLESY stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0319 per share. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

