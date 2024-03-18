LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 859.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 62.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 464,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 318,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.86 to $2.12 in a report on Friday, November 24th.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.01.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

