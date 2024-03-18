Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $16.78 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

