Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightbridge in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Lightbridge by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $2.84 on Monday. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

