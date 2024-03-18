LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 0.6 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

