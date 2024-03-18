Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde stock opened at $468.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.36 and its 200-day moving average is $405.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

