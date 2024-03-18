Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.6 %

LQDT opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $548.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.34. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.