Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

LAC stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

